CM steps up lobbying for Godavari water tribunal

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Central government to immediately constitute a Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve the continuing disagreement between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the sharing of river waters.

During his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said prolonged delays in resolving inter-state disputes are hurting farmer interests and threatening drinking water security in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also expressed serious concern over Karnataka’s move to increase the height of the Alamatti Dam on the upper Krishna River. He said the decision would sharply reduce downstream water flows to Andhra Pradesh, affecting irrigation and livelihoods.

The Chief Minister pressed for the permanent withdrawal of the stop-work order on the Polavaram irrigation project, stating that the restriction is slowing progress on a project vital to the State. He sought reimbursement of additional costs incurred due to the enhanced capacity of the right and left main canals. Naidu also requested central financial assistance for Polavaram Phase-II, which includes land acquisition, rehabilitation of displaced families, and construction of protective embankments.

Officials informed the Union Minister that nearly Rs 32,000 crore is required to complete these works.

Naidu strongly pitched the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project, aimed at diverting surplus Godavari flood waters to drought-prone regions. He said the project is critical for drinking water, irrigation, and industrial growth. He urged the Centre to grant approvals under the National Rivers Linking Policy and extend technical and financial support.

The Chief Minister also requested early resolution of the Vamsadhara water dispute with Odisha. He called for immediate notification of the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal’s final report in the Gazette, which would clear the way for construction of the proposed Neradi Barrage.

Naidu told the Union Minister that Andhra Pradesh cannot afford prolonged uncertainty on river water sharing. He said timely central intervention is essential to protect farmers, ensure water security, and support the State’s long-term development agenda.