CM stresses on port-based economy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a strategic plan to develop a port-based economy by harnessing Andhra Pradesh’s extensive 1,000-kilometre-long coastline. He underlined that the State will work towards establishing a port or fishing harbour every 50 kilometres to spur economic growth, employment, and infrastructure development.

He chaired a review meeting at the State Secretariat with officials from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, including Union Secretary TK Ramachandran, as well as senior state officials. The discussions focused on fast-tracking port infrastructure and maritime development projects.

As part of the State bifurcation- commitment, a major initiative was discussed to establish a Ship Building and Repair Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Nellore district. The project, based on an initial feasibility report, is proposed to be developed over 2,000 acres through collaboration between the Central and State governments.The plan includes setting up a greenfield port integrated with a shipbuilding and repair hub featuring four dry docks, outfitting jetties, and a ship-lift facility. Of the 2,000 acres, 1,000 acres will be allocated for core shipbuilding units and the other 1,000 acres for ancillary industries. The estimated Central investment for the project is ₹3,500 crore, with the Government of Andhra Pradesh contributing land as equity.

To implement the project, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed to attract leading global players in the shipbuilding sector. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the project is expected to bring in total investments of ₹26,000 crore, generate direct employment for 5,000 people, and create indirect employment for approximately 30,000 more. The Chief Minister instructed officials to immediately formulate a detailed action plan to advance the project. Other ongoing port and coastal development initiatives were also reviewed during the meeting.

Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu urged central officials to make cargo movement via Visakhapatnam Port more cost-effective, recognizing it as a key strategic asset for the state.

The CM was also briefed on emerging opportunities in cruise tourism.

He directed officials to explore river cruise circuits in picturesque regions like Polavaram, Srisailam, and Nagarjuna Sagar to boost tourism and local economies.