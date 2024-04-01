  • Menu
CM takes a day’s break, to continue bus yatra today

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Sanjeevapuram located on the bypass road on the city outskirts from his 'Siddam' meet at Emmiganur in Kurnool district, on Saturday night.

He camped in the village and took a day off from his busy Bus Yatra on Sunday, being even the Easter Sunday festival for Christian community.

He will continue to camp in the village on Sunday night and continue his Bus Yatra towards Kadiri on Monday. During his stay in the village he held informal meetings with the district leaders, MLAs Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy and others on the further strategies that need to be adopted in their campaigning to repeat a clean sweep of the district by the YSRCP.

The Bus Yatra infused new excitement and confidence in people and party workers in the district. Heavy security was organised by SP KKN Amburajan around the camp site in the village.

