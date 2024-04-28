  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM to address public meeting in Kandukur today

CM to address public meeting in Kandukur today
x

Nellore SP Arif Hafiz and YSRCP Kandukur MLA candidate Burra Madhusudan Yadav reviewing the arrangements for the public meeting of the Chief Minister in Kandukur on Saturday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in a poll campaign meeting at KMC Circle in Kandukur at 3 pm on Sunday.

Kandukur : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in a poll campaign meeting at KMC Circle in Kandukur at 3 pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, the YSRCP Kandukur Assembly candidate Burra Madhusudan Yadav and Nellore district SP Arif Hafiz inspected the helipad, public meeting place and the route to the meeting venue in Kandukur.

The SP reviewed the security arrangements at the meeting venue. The MLA candidate interacted with party activists on the arrangements for the meeting.

As the public meeting place was being held at the same place where a commotion had taken place earlier during a TDP meeting, the organisers were instructed to make foolproof arrangements for the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X