CM to address public meeting in Kandukur today

Kandukur : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in a poll campaign meeting at KMC Circle in Kandukur at 3 pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, the YSRCP Kandukur Assembly candidate Burra Madhusudan Yadav and Nellore district SP Arif Hafiz inspected the helipad, public meeting place and the route to the meeting venue in Kandukur.



The SP reviewed the security arrangements at the meeting venue. The MLA candidate interacted with party activists on the arrangements for the meeting.



As the public meeting place was being held at the same place where a commotion had taken place earlier during a TDP meeting, the organisers were instructed to make foolproof arrangements for the programme.