Live
- "MLA Hafeez Khan: Development of Minorities Possible Only Under Jagan's Leadership"
- Satya Kumar Yadav accuses Jagan's government of cheating voters with false promises in manifesto"
- Several leaders from YCP join TDP in Gannavaram Constituency
- Raghurama Krishnam Raju criticizes Jaganmohan Reddy's manifesto as 'old wine in an old bottle
- Denduluru Villagers Leave YCP for TDP, Citing Neglect and Lack of Development
- Velampally Srinivasa Rao Alleges Bonda Uma's Votes Invalid, Demands Action by Election Commission
- Bookshelf
- YS Sharmila slams YSRCP govt. accuses of not establishing tribal university and medical college
- Ex-diplomat discovers Amritsar’s dark side while translating his grandfather’s book
- Embracing the art of unlearning: A path to professional growth
Just In
CM to address public meeting in Kandukur today
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in a poll campaign meeting at KMC Circle in Kandukur at 3 pm on Sunday.
Kandukur : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in a poll campaign meeting at KMC Circle in Kandukur at 3 pm on Sunday.
On Saturday, the YSRCP Kandukur Assembly candidate Burra Madhusudan Yadav and Nellore district SP Arif Hafiz inspected the helipad, public meeting place and the route to the meeting venue in Kandukur.
The SP reviewed the security arrangements at the meeting venue. The MLA candidate interacted with party activists on the arrangements for the meeting.
As the public meeting place was being held at the same place where a commotion had taken place earlier during a TDP meeting, the organisers were instructed to make foolproof arrangements for the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS