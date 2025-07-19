CM to inaugurate RTH on July 21

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will virtually or directly inaugurate the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTH) established within the limits of Dowleswaram Gram Panchayat in Rajahmundry Rural mandal on July 21.

This was announced by Joint Collector and RTH Nodal Officer S Chinna Ramudu, who stated that all preliminary arrangements are in place for both virtual and physical inauguration options. He held a meeting with officials from concerned departments regarding the RTH centre’s inauguration programme. He mentioned that basic infrastructure has already been provided in the building.

He added that the district administration and coordinating departments have been prepared for the Chief Minister’s visit.

He further stated that Greenco, as the lead partner, is establishing the management system for the RTH in East Godavari district. Following the Chief Minister’s virtual inauguration of the RTH hub on Monday, there will be interactions with government and educational institutions, as well as industrialists, to directly understand their ideas.

Steps will be taken accordingly.

The joint collector explained that the hub’s activities will be conducted in a manner that provides proper guidance for new innovations, responsibility, investment & financing, partnerships, incubation & acceleration, and stakeholder management.

In view of the Chief Minister’s and other VIPs’ visit, the Joint Collector provided instructions to police, revenue, and municipal officials regarding field-level security arrangements, stage construction, and seating arrangements.

DSP Bhavya Kishore, District Fire Officer Martin Luther King, RMC Engineering Officials SE MCH Koteswara Rao, Executive Engineer Madarsa Ali Sheikh, Collectorate DT Srinivas, and other coordinating department officials and staff participated in the meeting.