Implementation of HR policy for cooperative staff sought

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham State General Secretary KVV Prasad has demanded the State government to immediately implement the Human Resources (HR) policy for all employees working in the cooperative sector, in accordance with GO No 36 issued during the previous TDP government in 2019.

He was speaking at Dharna Chowk here where relay hunger strikes was launched jointly by the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Cooperative Employees Union and the Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Employees Associations on Thursday. Leaders of various farmers’ organisations, including KVV Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Koulu Rythu Sangham State General Secretary P Jamalaiah, and Rythu Sangham State Vice-President Malnidu Yalamanda Rao, participated and expressed solidarity with the protesting employees.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad said the relay hunger strikes were launched on January 5 as there was no response from the government despite repeated representations by cooperative sector leaders.

AP Koulu Rythu Sangham General Secretary P Jamalaiah said demanded that crop loans be directly disbursed to farmers through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and assured full support to the cooperative employees’ movement.