141 vehicles seized in cordon & search ops

Markapuram/ Ongole: Police in the Markapuram and Prakasam districts conducted cordon and search operations at Markapuram, Kanigiri, and Darsi on Thursday, and seized a total of 141 vehicles.

In the cordon and search at Estate Colony of Markapuram, DSP U Nagaraju and CI Subbarao, officers seized 24 motorcycles lacking proper documentation and conducted foot patrols. In Kanigiri subdivision, under DSP P Sai Eswar Yashwant's supervision, police searched Mangalimanayam, Kasi Reddy Colony, Brindavan Colony, Rajeev Colony, and BC Colony during early morning hours, seizing 50 motorcycles without valid papers.

Officers then organised a ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ (Say No to Drugs, Bro) rally from the checkpoint to Pamuru bus stand, creating awareness among youth, auto drivers, traders, and the public about the dangers of drugs and cannabis.

In the Sivaraj Nagar of Darsi town in the Prakasam district, DSP B Lakshminarayana led a major operation involving CI Y Ramarao and approximately 50 personnel. Police conducted house-to-house searches, specifically checking for cannabis and narcotics. They seized 67 vehicles without proper documents and number plates, issuing challans to owners and raising road safety awareness.