CM to inaugurate VR High School

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has disclosed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurates the VR Municipal High School on June 30th.

The minister made surprise visit to VR high school and inspected ongoing works late on Saturday. Speaking the occasion, he said that admission procedures were under progress as the school will be officially inaugurated by Naidu.

While asserting that his government’s commitment over promotion of quality education to poor, he said that the kind of education besides providing breakfast, lunch, snacks and free bus facility is first of its kind in the State.

He said that it was proposed to transform all 54 municipal schools like VR municipal school in the city with financial help of Philanthropists in coming days. He recalled that he had studied in VR high school during his childhood and grown up. The minister claimed that as a gratitude he has decided to provide quality educations to the poor students with digital education facility with attractive play ground in the interest of students.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of ongoing works and ordered the concerned officials to complete them by June 30th as the classes officially will begin from same day. Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik and others were present.