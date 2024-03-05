CM to launch ‘Vision Vizag’ today

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who decided to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, is considering steps to develop the city on various fronts.

An action plan is being readied to develop the port city which drives the economy of the state.

As part of it, the Chief Minister is visiting the city to take part in the ‘Vision Vizag’ programme on Tuesday. Along with it, he will be attending the cascading skills paradigm ‘Bhavita’ at Vizag Convention Centre.

He will be interacting with a group of important personalities, including industrialists, businessmen and pioneers of various streams, including education.

As part of Vision Vizag, the Chief Minister will be sharing his vision and plans towards development of the district and the progress made by the government in the state. After examining the arrangements made for the CM’s visit on Monday, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said CM will explain the prospects of Vizag to the delegates. About 2,000 delegates belonging to tourism, hospitality and other sectors are participating in the programme. “The Chief Minister’s aim is to develop Visakhapatnam as a global city. He will also brief about the decisions made during the Global Summit,” the IT minister said. Foundation stone for various development works of GVMC Rs 1,500 crore will be laid by the Chief Minister, while some of the projects inaugurated. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Anakapalli district on Thursday and distribute the amount to ‘AP YSR Cheyutha’ beneficiaries. In line with it, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Vishal Gunny, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna examined the arrangements made for the visit on Monday.