CM to pitch AP as AI hub

AP to sign MoUs with IBM, UNICC, NIELIT and IIT Madras

AI living labs with NVIDIA, Quantum AI university on agenda

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday and position the state as an emerging artificial intelligence and deep-tech hub.

Naidu, who is travelling to Delhi from Jaipur, will participate in the plenary session titled “AI Accelerators: Fuelling India’s Economic Growth” alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Jitin Prasad, and representatives from the Tata Consultancy Services.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Andhra Pradesh government will sign a series of agreements aimed at strengthening AI infrastructure as well as skilling and research capabilities in the state.

A key pact will be inked with IBM to train one million youth in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity. The State will also sign an agreement with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) to establish an AI Centre of Excellence. In addition, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to set up a Quantum AI University in Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras will collaborate with the State to develop an Artificial Intelligence Tutor platform.

The state government is expected to also announce the setting up of AI Living Labs in partnership with NVIDIA to foster applied AI innovation ecosystems.

Naidu will hold bilateral meetings with senior global executives, including Quantela Inc. Executive chairman Sridhar Gandhi, Aramco India managing director Abdul Rehman Aitukair, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe and Autodesk AI head Mike Haley. Naidu will also participate in a roundtable hosted by the World Economic Forum focused on competitiveness through artificial intelligence, alongside Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and WEF president Borge Brende. Naidu will also meet a UK delegation led by British AI and Online Safety Minister Kanishka Narayan, UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Minister Counselor for Climate, Science and Technology Sally Taylor to explore collaboration in AI and technology sectors. Naidu travelled to Jaipur on Thursday evening to attend a private event before proceeding to the national capital for the summit.