Youth shot dead in Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth was allegedly shot dead from a close range during a feast here on Wednesday, police said. A group had assembled at Press Colony in Madhupatna police station area for a feast when a person opened fire at the youth, identified as Soumyaranjan Jena (32).

Jena suffered gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A suspect is being interrogated, and further investigation is underway, Cuttack ACP Ashok Giri said.

Teams have been formed to apprehend the culprit and that the motive, likely a personal dispute or liquor-related quarrel, is being investigated.

The incident occurred at abandoned government quarters in Nuapada Press Colony. A scientific team has cordoned off the house. While initial reports focused on single gunshot, some neighbours claimed that Jena may have been tortured before shooting. There were allegations of injuries to his leg and feet, leading to suspicion that he was dragged along the road before being shot.

Jena was a resident of the local area and was widely known as a talented cricketer. His friends have expressed shock, stating that he had no known rivalries that would lead to such a violent end.

The daylight shooting in a residential area has caused panic and shock among the local residents.