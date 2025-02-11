CM to present silk clothes to Sri kalahasteeswara on Feb 25

Tirupati: Srikalahasthi MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy extended an official invitation to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the upcoming Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam in Srikalahasti, which will also feature the Gudimallam Brahmotsavam celebrations. The MLA met the Chief Minister in Amaravati on Monday along with EO T Bapi Reddy. On the occasion, esteemed Vedic scholars presented the sacred Sesha Vastram to the Chief Minister, bestowing their blessings and invoking divine grace to ensure his continued guidance under the protection of Sri Kalahastheeswara.

Highlighting the significance of this year’s festivities, MLA Sudheer Reddy emphasised that the celebrations will be organised on a grand scale, with enhanced facilities and arrangements designed to offer devotees a spiritually uplifting experience.

Later, the MLA extended invitations to several Ministers and government officials and engaged in discussions on recent developments and issues within the constituency, underscoring his commitment to active community engagement and progress. The MLA and the EO extended invitations to several Ministers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Srikalahasti on February 25 to offer Pattu Vastrams to Lord Srikalahasteeswara during the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam. Significantly, he will be the first Chief Minister to offer silk clothes at Srikalahasti temple. Normally, a senior official from the Endowments Department used to present the robes every year. But, MLA Sudheer Reddy succeeded in convincing Naidu to do the honours this time.