CM to visit Yemmiganur on Feb 7

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri said elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Kalugotla village in Yemmiganur mandal on February 7.

The CM will participate in the distribution of pattadar passbooks and also in other official engagements.

Ahead of the visit, the Collector, along with Superintendent of Police Vikranth Patil, Joint Collector Noorul Khameer, Yemmiganur MLA Dr Jaya Nageswara Reddy, Adoni Sub-Collector Ajay Kumar, and officials, inspected the proposed helipad site, public meeting venue, and locations suitable for farmer interaction programmes. The inspection focused on ensuring smooth conduct of all events without any inconvenience to the public.

Speaking to the media, Dr Siri said, in addition to pattadar passbooks distribution, the CM will attend a public meeting, interact with farmers, and inspect agricultural fields. She assured that all necessary administrative, security, and logistical arrangements are being put in place.