Live
- Bengal govt allowing violence in the name of Waqf Act protests: Amit Malviya
- Ministers call for President’s rule in Bengal over Murshidabad incident
- Cong mourns terrorists: BJP slams Oppn over Tahawwur Rana remarks
- Voter support for Australian government, PM Albanese growing ahead of election: Polls
- 'Not even one per cent ashamed that I can’t speak English': Mohammad Rizwan
- 2026 TN Assembly polls will be between DMK and TVK: Vijay
- NSE crosses 22 crore (220 million) total investor accounts
- Bill Drayton, pioneer of Social Entrepreneurship field is Honored with The Global Treasure Award by Skoll Foundation
- AI is reshaping the insurance industry, with GenAI tools driving over 30% productivity gains and industry leaders already seeing tangible results: BCG Report
- Easy Cucumber Skincare Tips for Clear, Radiant Skin
CM urged for funds to set up industries
MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to cooperate in the industrial development of Eluru Parliament constituency.
Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to cooperate in the industrial development of Eluru Parliament constituency.
Speaking at the public forum of the Zero Poverty-P4 inauguration ceremony at Agiripalli in Eluru district on Friday, Mahesh Kumar brought to the attention of Naidu that all the necessary resources are available to set up industries within the Eluru Parliament constituency, but industrialists are not coming forward due to the high price of land. He requested the government to cooperate in allocating the necessary lands for setting up industries. MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that there is an opportunity to provide employment opportunities to the youth locally by setting up industries.
He also requested Naidu to complete the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme as soon as possible to permanently solve the problem of irrigation and drinking water.