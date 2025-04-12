  • Menu
CM urged for funds to set up industries

Highlights

MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to cooperate in the industrial development of Eluru Parliament constituency.

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to cooperate in the industrial development of Eluru Parliament constituency.

Speaking at the public forum of the Zero Poverty-P4 inauguration ceremony at Agiripalli in Eluru district on Friday, Mahesh Kumar brought to the attention of Naidu that all the necessary resources are available to set up industries within the Eluru Parliament constituency, but industrialists are not coming forward due to the high price of land. He requested the government to cooperate in allocating the necessary lands for setting up industries. MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that there is an opportunity to provide employment opportunities to the youth locally by setting up industries.

He also requested Naidu to complete the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme as soon as possible to permanently solve the problem of irrigation and drinking water.

