CM urged to take up Muktyala LI project

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Nettem Sriraghuram, former minister and NTR district TDP chief, has appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for immediate commencement of the work on the long-awaited Muktyala Lift Irrigation Project, a decade-long dream for the people of the Jaggayyapeta constituency.

He met the CM at the Secretariat here on Friday and pointed out that this project, initiated by the previous TDP government with allocated funds and a formal foundation laying, aims at providing irrigation to 38,627 acres across Jaggayyapeta, Vatsavai, and Penuganchiprolu mandals, along with drinking water to 30 villages. He noted that the project had been sidelined by the succeeding Jagan-led administration.

During the meeting, Sriraghuram brought several other important matters also to the attention of the Chief Minister. He highlighted the condition of Paleti Bridge, located on Jaggayyapeta–Muktyala road, which was severely damaged due to last year’s heavy rains. He requested construction of a new high-level bridge at the site.

He urged the Chief Minister to ensure proper connectivity for the long bridge currently being built over the Krishna River between Muktyala and Madipadu. Specifically, he suggested linking it from Khammam through Gandrayi, Jaggayyapeta and Muktyala to the Khammam National Highway, and from Madipadu to the National Highway near Sattenapalli.

The TDP leader mentioned the longstanding concerns of Inam landowners, who are currently unable to sell, mortgage or even prove clear ownership of their lands due to legal restrictions. He appealed for a permanent solution by granting full ownership rights and lifting all existing prohibitions on these lands.