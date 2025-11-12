CM virtually lays stone for Flatted Factory complex

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually laid the foundation stone for the Flatted Factory Complex at Vambay Colony under the Vijayawada Central constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 13.78 crore, from Kanigiri on Tuesday. He also inaugurated works for another Flatted Factory Complex in Mylavaram assembly constituency and MSME Parks in Jaggayyapet, with a cost of Rs 42 crore.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, along with Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, attended the laying of the foundation stone for the Flatted Factory Complex at Vambay Colony, Ajith Singh Nagar in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Uma said that the state government is taking concrete steps to transform the district into an industrial hub, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister to create “One Family–One Entrepreneur” and move towards Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat. Furthermore, he said these initiatives would not only promote industrial decentralisation and inclusive growth but also generate substantial employment opportunities across sectors. The collector said that the new industrial complexes would especially benefit women self-help groups, enabling them to establish small-scale units such as ready-made garment manufacturing. The factory complexes would feature internal CC roads, drainage, water supply systems, and parking areas. He added that financial assistance would be extended to those interested in setting up industrial units, and encouraged people to seize this opportunity.

Andhra Pradesh State Nagavansam Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Erubothu Ramana Rao, Corporator Kanchi Durga, NTR District Industries Officer P Madhu, APIIC Deputy Zonal Manager G Jyoti, and local officials participated in the programme.