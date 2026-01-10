Shruti Haasan felt overwhelming responsibility towards ‘Silent Screams’

Actress Shruti Haasan has gone behind the mic for “Silent Screams: The Lost Girls of Telangana”. It is a Telugu crime documentary that sheds light on deeply disturbing and often unheard stories.

By narrating the documentary, the actress stands up for a cause that calls for urgent awareness and dialogue. She shared that she felt an overwhelming sense of responsibility for the project. Talking about the same, she said: “When I heard these stories, I felt an overwhelming responsibility to be part of telling them. ‘Silent Screams’ is not just about what happened, it’s about what continues to happen in the lives of those affected. This is a conversation we cannot afford to postpone. We owe it to every woman who has been silenced.”

With her powerful narration, Shruti Haasan uses her voice and platform to amplify stories that must be heard, supporting a meaningful conversation around a critical social issue. Shruti Haasan used social media to share the dilemma she faces during her visits to a dentist, something most of the netizens would be able to relate to.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti is gearing up for the much-awaited sequel, “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”. The expectations from the second instalment in the franchise are sky high, given the tremendous success of the original drama “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire”, which was released in 2023.

The epic neo-noir action thriller made under the direction of Prashanth Neel features Prabhas in the titular role, along with an ensemble cast comprising Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi in key roles. Set against the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists, the film talks about the friendship between Deva, the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar.