CM would lay foundation at Vizag for executive capital: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Though the opposition created many hurdles to stop the decentralization, the dream of public and assurance gave by the Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is realized today by getting approval of honourable governor for the bill. Our aim is to give equal priority for all areas in the state and to develop all the districts.

Amaravathi is also the part of Andhrapradesh and it also would be taken care.' Said the minister for municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana. On Friday he spoke to media at Vizianagaram. He said ' This can be considered as a gift we got on the occasion of Sravana Sukravaram. The Chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going to lay the foundation stone for executive capital at VIsakhapatham soon.

We have passed the three capitals bill in AP assembly and submitted it in the legislative council, but the TDP has unethically objected the bill there. We sent the same bill even after three months but again they stopped it unconstitutionally. Finally, the governor has approved the bills. Our government will protect the interests of the farmers of Amaravathi area and provide every facility and other packages. We have acquired 2700 acres of land for Bhogapuram airport and we kept 500 acres kept aside to develop it as an industrial zone.

Actually Vizag is completely developed city and we need not more land to establish the executive capital. It's not our aim to offer the lands to private parties what the TDP had done previously. We believe that decentralization is a boon to developing the state in all aspects. The public believes that YS Jagan would develop all areas equally.