CM YS Jagan appeals Andhra Pradesh residents not to return home now

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday appealed to the people to stay wherever they are and not to rush to the borders as the Centre's relaxation is only for migrant labour as per the guidelines.

During a review meeting with the officials, the Chief Minister told the public to stay at the places where they are and not to take any journey as the spread of the virus might increase.

The CM suggested the people to not to risk their lives by trying to cross the border by falling prey to the virus. Currently, the number of migrant workers coming to the State are in large numbers and providing quarantine for them is the biggest challenge before the government.