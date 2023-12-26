  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan attends wedding ceremonies

CM YS Jagan attends wedding ceremonies
x
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding ceremonies of the District Wakf Board chief Dastagiri’s son and daughter here on Monday.

Mydukuru (YSR district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding ceremonies of the District Wakf Board chief Dastagiri’s son and daughter here on Monday.

The Chief Minister blessed the newly-wed couples.

He also visited the house of YSRCP leader Nallacheruvupalli Ravi who recently performed his son’s marriage. The Chief Minister blessed the couple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X