Live
- State govt misusing public funds, alleges Kanakamedala
- APCC to hold Seva Dal centenary fete in Kakinada
- CM YS Jagan attends wedding ceremonies
- 320 playgrounds decked up for ‘Aadudam Andhra’
- BJP observes ‘Good Governance Day’
- Jagan to inaugurate mega sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra’ today
- TSNAB apprehends illegal drug supplier
- CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates Christmas with family, friends
- Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Special officers for Praja Palana programme appointed
Just In
CM YS Jagan attends wedding ceremonies
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding ceremonies of the District Wakf Board chief Dastagiri’s son and daughter here on Monday.
Mydukuru (YSR district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding ceremonies of the District Wakf Board chief Dastagiri’s son and daughter here on Monday.
The Chief Minister blessed the newly-wed couples.
He also visited the house of YSRCP leader Nallacheruvupalli Ravi who recently performed his son’s marriage. The Chief Minister blessed the couple.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS