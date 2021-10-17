CM YS Jagan committed to women empowerment: MP Mithun Reddy

Chittoor: Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the welfare and empowerment of women. Participating in YSR Aasara programme held at MPUP School, Kalikiri mandal on Saturday, he said lion's share of funds in the budget were allocated for the women development.

Stating that the involvement of self-help group members would be very crucial in the implementation of welfare programmes, he presented a cheque for Rs 7.09 crore towards the second instalment of YSR Aasara programme pertaining to the members of 856 self-help groups of Kailikiri mandal.

He said the party functionaries should take active part in creating awareness among both state and Centrally sponsored schemes at grassroot level. He assured that HNSS water would be facilitated for both drinking and irrigation purposes covering Madanapalli, Thambalapalli, Piler, Punganur and Kuppam segments for which CM has given green signal. Piler MLA C Ramachandra Reddy enlisted the achievements of YSRCP government. Earlier, Rajampet MP and Piler MLA have attended YSR Aasara programme held at Piler.