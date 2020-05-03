CM YS Jagan conducts review on coronavirus measures, took crucial decisions to control alcohol consumption

The state government has appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to stay in the neighbouring states wherever they are as the traveling could at this juncture be difficult. Moreover, the coronavirus would spread rapidly doing so; hence appealed to people to stay at their respective places.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday reviewed coronavirus control measures. The situation of Andhra Pradesh people in neighbouring states was discussed at this occasion

The government has decided to allow only migrant laborers in the state as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry. The government has appealed for the rest to cooperate with the government. The government said that it is safe for the people to stay wherever they are in the wake of fast-spreading coronavirus cases. The government has appreciated the spirit of the people in the fight against COVID-19 and urged them to follow the instructions given by the government.

On the Andhra Pradesh government has taken further steps towards alcohol control in the state. The decision was made to increase alcohol prices by 25 percent. The decision seems to have been made to reduce congestion at stores and to discourage drinking. The government has ordered the sale of liquor with inflated prices. It has also decided to reduce the number of liquor stores in the coming days.

The liquor stores will be open from the 4th of this month, according to the Center guidelines. The center said liquor sales could be done in green and orange zones, as well as red zones, which do not contain covalent containment areas. However, there are some limitations such as to maintain physical distance.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 58 coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last twenty-four hours on Sunday taking the total number of 1583 cases across the state. The Andhra Pradesh government released the Coronavirus Health Bulletin on Sunday afternoon, which reports 33 persons in the state are said to be dead while 1062 patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals and 488 victims who were infected with the virus have recovered and discharged.