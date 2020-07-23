CM YS Jagan directs officials to strengthen Agriculture marketing with Rs. 4000 crore

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that agricultural marketing will be strengthened with Rs 4,000 crore. It is stated that a cold storage will be constructed at each mandal. He held a review on Thursday on the construction of agricultural godowns and cold storages, which was attended by Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu and senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the marketing department should provide support to the farmers to sell his crops. "Every Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) has warehouses, grading and sorting machinery; the farmers should inform RBK that he has a so and so crops. Based on that information, he has to go directly to the central server," CM said.

The chief minister has also instructed the officials to develop the software for RBK by September.

Earlier in the day, CM Jagan conducted a review on nutrition and ordered to carry out day-to-day activities in Anganwadi Centers to make it available in ten days. He said 10 types of facilities should be set up at Anganwadi Centers similar to schools. He asserted that the activities of Anganwadi Centers should be further strengthened.

The Chief Minister said that the same activities should be done for pregnant women, lactating women and infants under 36 months of age and for children between 36 months and 72 months of age. It was also suggested to pay special attention to Pre-Primary-1 and Pre-Primary-2.

The CM is of the view that it would be better if there was pre-primary teaching in schools. Officers were instructed to make plans. They want to examine the pre-primary-1 and pre-primary-2 syllabus. He said anganwadi children need tools, TV and special books for learning skills. The CM directed the authorities to ensure that Rs 5,000 is provided to women under health care after child birth.