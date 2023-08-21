  • Menu
CM YS Jagan falls ill, on way to hospital

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

He is believed to be suffering from ankle pain for some time now and was asked to take treatment for the same

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reported to be on the way to Tenet Diagnostic Centre to get his tests done. He is believed to be suffering from ankle pain for some time now and was asked to take treatment for the same.

It is learnt that he will meet the doctor at Mogalrajpuram after a meeting with NGOs at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

