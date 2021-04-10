CM YS Jagan fears defeat in Tirupati LS bypoll: BJP

Guntur : BJP former State president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said that voters are feeling that there is no use of voting in favour TDP and YSRCP in the coming Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

He said that election atmosphere is favourable to the BJP and expressed confidence that BJP candidate Ratna Prabha will win in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

He inaugurated water kiosk set up at Brodipet by Dechiraju Venkatrao Charitable Trust on Friday.He appreciated Dechiraju Satyam Babu for setting up the water kiosks.

Speaking on the occasion,he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conducting the election campaign in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection as he fears defeat. He recalled that the Chief Minister did not campaign in the local body elections in the State.

Central Labour Welfare Board chairman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana said that BJP leaders are in forefront in rendering service to the people. He said the setting up of drinking water kiosk is useful to the people to quench their thirst in the summer.

BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, Dechiraju Satyam Babu, Palapati Ravi Kumar, Vuyyala SyamVara Prasad, Neelam Prasad, Anumolu Yedukondalu, Eedara Srinivasa Reddy and others were present.