CM YS Jagan giving top priority to industries: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Friday said that the state government made an act earmarking 75 percent of jobs in industries be provided to local youth.

Inaugurating the renovated processing plant of the Waterbase at Anantavaram in Muthukur mandal on Friday, the minister welcomed the unit that provides livelihood for local population and appreciated the management for renovating the old one. He reminded that many industrial units turned up during Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy's including Krishnapatnam port, thermal plants, Sri City, IFFCO Kisan SEZ and Apache.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for industries for improving living standards of people by providing employment opportunities to them. 75 pc of avenues should be allocated to local youth and the CM was mandating the industrial units to follow the guidelines, he added.

Company CEO A Ramakant said the processing plant was equipped with machinery comprising four plate freezers, one glory IQF grading machine, conveyors, condensers, and other processing equipment for speedy execution of each job. The combined production capacity per day is 18 MT of block frozen products and 8-10 metric tonnes of IQF products, he added.