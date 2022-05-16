CM YS Jagan goes to aid of Ryots for 4th time

♦ Govt credited Rs 5,500 on Monday

♦ Remaining Rs 2,000 will be disbursed by the Centre under the PM Kisan Yojana by May end

♦ At time of harvest in October, state government will credit Rs 4,000

♦ During Sankranti festival another Rs 2,000 will be credited into farmers' accounts

Ganapavaram (Eluru): For the fourth consecutive year in a row, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited Rs 3,758 crore as first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa, benefitting over 50 lakh farmers.

Addressing the gathering here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the government was committed towards farmers' welfare and was thus providing assistance through Rythu Bharosa even before kharif starts.

Under the first instalment Rs 7,500 was being provided. The State government credited Rs 5,500 on Monday and the remaining Rs 2,000 will be disbursed by the Centre under the PM Kisan Yojana by the end of May. Again in October at the time of harvest Rs 4,000 will be credited and in January during Sankranti festival another Rs 2,000 will be credited into the farmers' accounts, he said.

The Chief Minister said that so far Rs 23,875 crore had been deposited directly into farmers' accounts under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and Rs 1,10,093 crore was spent for farmers' welfare through various schemes.

Recalling the farmer welfare schemes, the CM said that for the first time in the history of the country that compensation was disbursed during the same season. Due to the measures taken by the government, there was no need to declare any mandal as drought affected. All reservoirs got copious amounts of water and groundwater levels also increased. He said that the government kept every promise made during elections and stated that he never thinks of politics before doing good for the people.

"Since the government is implementing every scheme in a transparent manner, the Rythu Paramarsa Yatra by Pawan Kalyan did not get any support from the farmers," he said. Pawan Kalyan never questioned Chandrababu Naidu when the latter had failed to waive off crop loans, and implement welfare schemes for the farmers. "Neither the opposition TDP nor his allies have any moral right to speak for farmers' welfare," he said.