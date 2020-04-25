CM YS Jagan holds review over Coronavirus preventive measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted a review meeting over Coronavirus preventive measures at CM Camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday.

During the meeting, CM said village clinics are going to play a key role in the fight against COVID-19 in rural areas. He ordered the officials to set up Virology laboratories in the districts where the lab facility is not available.

On the occasion, the officials said to CM that 61 new Coronavirus positive cases had been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1016. This includes 31 deaths and 171 cured and discharged from the hospital. So far, 61,266 samples were tested out of which 60,250 resulted in negative. With this, the number of active cases reached 814 across the state.

In the latest, media bulletin released by the state health department, Kurnool tops the list with 275 cases, followed by Guntur with 209 COVID-19 positive cases. Srikakulam, which was zero cases till yesterday, has reported three new positive cases.



