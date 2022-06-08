CM YS Jagan inaugurates Jindal Power's waste-to-energy plant

Narasaraopet (Palnadu district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Jindal Power Project near Kondaveedu village in the district on Tuesday. Later, he planted peepal and neem trees and launched Haritha Vanalu at Jindal Power Project which will produce power from waste.

Jindal company representatives explained the functioning of the project to the CM through a power point presentation. He also visited the photo exhibition arranged by Andhra Pradesh Greenery and Beautification Corporation.

Minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini, minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu, minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLAs Namburi Sankara Rao, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, principal secretary municipal administration Sri Lakshmi, additional secretary to C M Revu Mutyala Raju, district collector Siva Sankar, SP Ravisankar Reddy, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and others were present on the occasion.