CM YS Jagan lays foundation stone to various projects in Kadapa on YSRs birth anniversary

Kadapa: As part of his two-day tour in Kadapa district, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various developmental projects in RK Valley on Wednesday.

Apart from the inauguration of Rs 139.8 crores worth new academic complex which meant to promote technical education to the students pursuing studies from rural areas comprising Chemical, Mechanical, Civil engineering divisions, Central Library, Student Activity Center, Canteen. CM also inaugurated 3MW Solar power plant and unveiled the statue of late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

He laid the foundation stone for construction of Dr YSR Auditorium with international standards at a cost of Rs 40 crores in 6 acres and also laid the foundation stone for computer centre cost at Rs 10 crores in RK Valley.

Kadapa in-charge minister A. Suresh, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy, District Collector CH. Hari Kiran and others were present. Earlier in the morning, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to late YS Rajasekhara Reddy on 71st birth anniversary.