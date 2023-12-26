CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates Christmas with family, friends

Pulivendula(YSR District): On the last day of the three-day tour of YSR District, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas along with his family members at the CSI Church here on Monday.

The Chief Minister’s mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi Reddy, close relatives YS Prakash Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and other senior YSRCP leaders participated in the event.

The Chief Minister cut the Christmas cake in the presence of family members, friends and well-wishers and exchanged greetings and pleasantries with them besides unveiling the Church Calendar 2024.

He interacted with all those present in the Church and said that he was immensely happy to celebrate the festival with family members, friends, well-wishers and locals every year.

He said that as the Chief Minister he has been repaying the gratitude to the people by extending selfless services and wished he would continue to retain the God’s blessings and the affection of the people to have a permanent place in their hearts.

YSR District in-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy, MLC Ramesh Yadav, MLA Dr D Sudha, District Collector V Vijayarama Raju and other senior officials were among those present.