CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to women uplift: Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR district): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of women in the state.

Addressing the huge gathering on the occasion of crediting Rs 7.71 crore into the accounts of 9,290 beneficiaries under the 3rd phase of Jagananna Aasara Scheme in Kadapa on Wednesday, he said that till date, Rs 33 crore were credited under YSR Jagananna Aasara and it was proposed to credit Rs 100 crores in the current year. He said the programme was aimed to uplift women financially. He urged the women to bless the Chief Minister for continuation of more welfare schemes in future. Kadapa Market Yard Chairman Ibrahim Mia, YSRCP leaders T Krishna, Subhan Basha and SHGs in big numbers were present.