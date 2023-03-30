  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to women uplift: Amzath Basha

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha handing over the replica of cheque to the SHGs under Jagananna Aasara Scheme in Kadapa on Wednesday
x

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha handing over the replica of cheque to the SHGs under Jagananna Aasara Scheme in Kadapa on Wednesday 

Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of women in the state.

Kadapa (YSR district): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of women in the state.

Addressing the huge gathering on the occasion of crediting Rs 7.71 crore into the accounts of 9,290 beneficiaries under the 3rd phase of Jagananna Aasara Scheme in Kadapa on Wednesday, he said that till date, Rs 33 crore were credited under YSR Jagananna Aasara and it was proposed to credit Rs 100 crores in the current year. He said the programme was aimed to uplift women financially. He urged the women to bless the Chief Minister for continuation of more welfare schemes in future. Kadapa Market Yard Chairman Ibrahim Mia, YSRCP leaders T Krishna, Subhan Basha and SHGs in big numbers were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X