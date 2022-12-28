CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles Minister Suresh, his family

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed deep condolences to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh and his family members on the demise of his mother Theresamma, at the Minister's camp office in Yerragondapalem on Tuesday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy offered floral tributes to the photograph of Theresamma and consoled Minister Suresh, his wife Vijayalakshmi, his brother Satheesh and other family members.

He interacted with the bereaved family for a few minutes before returning to Tadepalli.

The CM was received at the helipad by the Minister's son Audimulapu Vishal, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MP Nandigam Suresh, YSRCP district president Janke Venkatareddy, MLCs Pothula Suneetha and Thumati Madhava Rao, MLAs Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, TJR Sudhakar Babu, Anna Rambabu, Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy and others.