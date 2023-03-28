CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles YSRCP leader over his mother’s demise

Ongole (Prakasam district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled the family members of Varikuti Ashok Babu, the YSRCP in-charge for Kondapi, over his mother's demise at their residence on Monday. Ashok Babu's mother Kotamma died on Saturday.

The Chief Minister garlanded the mortal remains of Kotamma, kept at their house in Karumanchi village of Tangutur mandal and offered his deep condolences to the bereaved family members. He interacted with them and enquired about the life of Kotamma.

District in-charge Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLC Pothula Sunitha, MLAs Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Karanam Balaram, YSRCP leaders consoled Ashok Babu's family.