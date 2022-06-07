CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discusses Amalapuram arson among other issues with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Y S Bharathi called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday.

Though official sources said that it was a courtesy call, the Governor and the Chief Minister had one-on-one meeting for nearly an hour. It is learnt that the recent arson that took place in Amalapuram, his recent visit to Delhi and the meeting he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi figured prominently in the discussion.

It is also understood that Jagan informed the Governor about the outcome of his visit to Davos, the MoUs that were signed and his expectation of likely investments to the state. Among other issues that are said to have figured are the gas leak in the Brandix factory and the ensuing Presidential elections for which notification is expected around the third week of June. The YSRCP has decided to support the candidate put up by the BJP.

The Chief Minister, according to sources, invited the Governor to attend the 'Prana Pratishta' programme of Venkateswara temple constructed in 25 acres with a cost of Rs 40 crore by the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams at Venkatapalem on city outskirts of Vijayawada.