CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extends timely financial help to 3 differently-abled persons

Yadlapalli (Bapatla dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity by extending financial assistance to three differently-abled persons. Following the directions of the Chief Minister, District Collector K Vijaya Krishnan handed over cheques worth Rs 2 lakh to each to them.

During his visit to distribute tabs for eighth class students and teachers here on Wednesday, Gundreddy Venkata Reddy of Modukuru village and Kuchipudi Vidyasagar of Valiveru village shared their problems with the Chief Minister. Among them, Venkata Reddy's son and daughter were suffering from psychological ailment since birth.

He informed the Chief Minister that he was cultivating six acres of land and supporting his family. In return, the Chief Minister told Venkata Reddy that rules won't permit a pension for those possessing more than five acres of land.

The second person, Vidya Sagar informed the Chief Minister that he accidentally fell from an under construction building and was unable to support his family. Responding to their pleas, the Chief Minister directed the District Collector to extend financial assistance for them. Meanwhile, the two families shared their joy with the District Collector saying that they would never forget the Chief Minister's quick response to their problem and helping them immediately.