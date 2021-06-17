Andhra Pradesh lockdown: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted on the extension of lockdown in the State with further relaxation in curfew timings after June 20. At present, the curfew is in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

During a review meeting with district Collectors on Wednesday, the CM said that the partial curfew imposed from May 5 had yielded good results and the the number of cases was declining. In the backdrop of this, he said that the lockdown could be continued further but it should be in such a manner that the wheels of the economy too start moving.

He directed the authorities to be prepared for the third wave to face in case it strikes.

He directed the officials to be prepared with an action plan to meet any eventuality especially since it could affect children more. He asked them to see that necessary facilities for paediatric treatment were in place. He directed the collectors to speed up the process of identifying lands for the proposed paediatric hospitals at Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati.

He also asked the district Collectors to see that no hospital charges more than the rates mentioned in Aarogyasri even if the patient had exhausted the insurance limit. He asked them to take strict action against any private party that violates the rules.