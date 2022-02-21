CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates eye hospital

Kadapa: As part of one-day tour in the district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Eye Institute here on Sunday. Later, he visited reception centre, consultations, operation theatre, 150-bed block and other facilities in the hospital.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the hospital management for their initiative in establishing such a hospital with highly sophisticated facilities. He said that this eye hospital would be useful to the people coming for treatment from the entire Rayalaseema region. He urged the hospital management to ensure qualitaty services in the interest of people.

Hospital chairman R Govindahari, representatives Dr R Vishal Govindahari, Dr Viswanath and others were present. He later attended Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha daughter's marriage and blessed the newly-married couple.

Earlier on his arrival, the Chief Minister was received by the district officials and public representatives at the airport.

Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, district in-charge minister A Suresh, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Kadapa mayor K Suresh Babu, MLC Jakia Khanam, collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, state government's special representative Ratnakar Pandugayala (North America) and others were present.