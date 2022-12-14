CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauds medical & health dept for bagging national awards

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of minister for health and medical education Vidadala Rajini and officials for bagging awards at national level in teleconsultation and village health clinics category.

The health minister along with principal secretary (medical and health) M T Krishna Babu called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Tuesday. She showed the awards to the Chief Minister presented by the Central government during a conference at Varanasi on December 10.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over medical and health department for achieving the awards and suggested that the officials to work with the same spirit in future.