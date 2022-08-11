CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots revamp of welfare hostels in State

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that an action plan is needed for integrated development of the SC, ST, BC, Minorities welfare hostels along with Gurukul schools.

During a review at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told the officials that he has personally seen some of the hostels and more has to be done and this year all Gurukuls and hostels should be developed on a war footing under Nadu-Nedu.

"We have developed schools in the first phase under Nadu-Nedu and work is underway for constructing additional classrooms. Similar approach should be adopted for development of welfare hostels and gurukuls," he said.

For decades together no one bothered about these hostels and gurukuls and it is for officials to take up this work and leave their mark on them not only in developmental works but also in the functional part of it, he said adding there should be a system for it.

The budget should be increased for this purpose and an estimate for good and hygienic conditions should be prepared keeping in view the future of the students. He wanted setting up of a maintenance fund on the lines of school maintenance fund.

The Chief Minister said wardens should be appointed in all hostels along with other staff. A doctor should also be available under the Family Doctor concept. Nutritious diet should be provided and an estimate should be prepared for diet charges. He alleged that the previous government has increased the charges only before elections. "We have to take up permanent buildings for all hostels by next year and the existing hostels should be improved," he added.

Ministers Ch Venugopalakrishna, Merugu Ngarjuna, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, finance special chief secretary S S Rawath, BC welfare secretary B Jayalakshmi, social welfare secretary MM Nayak, minorities secretary A Md Imtiyaz, tribal welfare director M Jahnavi and other officials were present.