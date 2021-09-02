CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receives warm welcome in Kadapa

Kadapa : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who arrived in Kadapa district as part of his two-day tour received a warm welcome from the administration and people's representatives at the airport here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister who landed exactly 5.10 pm at the Kadapa airport, left for Idupulapaya by a special helicopter after spending about a half-an-hour with local leaders.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay tributes to his father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR memorial at Idupulapaya on Thursday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, chief whip G Srikanth Reddy, party MLAs K Srinivasulu, S Raghurami Reddy, R Sivaprasad Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Bijendranath Reddy, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and others have received the Chief Minister at Kadapa airport.