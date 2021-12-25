CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in Christmas fete at CSI Church

Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharathi participated in Christmas celebrations and offered prayers at the CSI Church here on Saturday on the occasion of Chirstmas.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister cut the Chirstmas cake and conveyed greetings to the people. He wished that people of all faiths in the State a healthy, peaceful and prosperous life.

He unveiled a stone plaque related to the construction of a new building on the premises of the CSI Church and later released the New Year calendar. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, district in-charge Minister A Suresh and others were present.