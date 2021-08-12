CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Manabadi Nadu Nedu on August 16
Amalapuram: State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the second phase of Jagananna Vidyakanuka and Manabadi Nadu-Nedu programme at Zilla Parishad High School in P Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district on August 16.
Along with Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, P Viswaroop, MLA K Chittibabu, the Education Minister visited the Zilla Parishad High School at P Gannavaram on Wednesday. District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu and other officials were present. Minister Suresh stated that Rs 16,000 crore were spent under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme.
This was the first time that such a huge amount was spent for education in the State. He added that the works in the first phase in Nadu-Nedu have been completed. The Nadu- Nedu programme was conducted in a very prestigious manner and all works were completed successfully. He said that highest priority is being given to the creation of infrastructure in every school.
Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri, DEO S Abraham and others were present.