CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute housing plots to beneficiaries on Feb 23

Ongole: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute housing plots to the beneficiaries at the Jagananna Townships near Malleswara Puram Agraharam and Vengamukkapalem in Ongole town on February 23.

This was announced by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy here on Monday. They, along with District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and coordinator of CM programmes and MLC Talasila Raghuram, inspected the arrangements for the programme at Agraharam layout and made a few suggestions to the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said that the programme to distribute housing plots to around 22,000 beneficiaries through the hands of the Chief Minister under the leadership of local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will be the largest of its kind in the State.

He assured that the area will be developed as an urban development zone by providing all infrastructure. He informed that the State government has already distributed 31 lakh plots to the eligible poor and completed the construction of 10 lakh houses already. Minister Nagarjuna said that following the promise of the MLA Balineni, the distribution of 22,000 housing plots by the Chief Minister will be a great programme, that was not done in the town or the district earlier. He said that the credit for performing such events goes to the Chief Minister. District Collector Dinesh Kumar explained that they acquired 536 acres of land at Malleswara Puram Agraharam and Vengamukkapalem for the distribution of housing plots for the eligible poor families under the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu programme.

He said that the selection of beneficiaries was done transparently and the process of preparing conveyance deeds is going on in the 70 ward secretariats. He said that the officials are trying to complete the process early to prepare them by February 23, by the time the Chief Minister distributes them to the beneficiaries.

Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao and officials from various departments also participated in the programme.