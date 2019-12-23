CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today, here is his three-day schedule

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kadapa district for three days from 23 to 25 of this month to review the welfare program progress in the district. The foundation stone of the Kadapa Steel Plant will be laid on the 23rd. The indoor stadium, built-in Pulivendula will be inaugurated on the eve of Christmas Day. In the three days visit from 23 to 25, many development programs will be held in Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu, Maidukuru, Kadapa, and Rayachoti areas.

Here is the schedule for CM's three-day visit.

23.12.2019 (Monday)

CM Jagan would inaugurate railway overbridge at Kadapa at 9.20 am and later moves to RIMS at 9.55 to know the development activities. At 10.30 am, he will launch YSR free dining room building and at 11.50 am the launch of steel plant AP Hygrade Steels in Jammalamadugu Mandal.

At 2.15 pm, he will address the development programs related to the constituencies, followed by public speaking in Idupalapaya at 5 pm

24.12.2019 (Tuesday)

At 9.05 am Jagan would visit Idupulapaya YSR Ghat and pays tribute to the late Chief Minister YSR. The Chief Minister arrives at the Royal House at 2 pm to Implement various development programs, followed by public meetings. Later in the evening at 5.00 pm, he leaves to his residence at Bhakarapuramin Pulivendula.

25.12.2019 (Wednesday)

And on the occasion of Christmas, CM would offer prayers at 9.20 am at the CSI Church of Pulivendula. Later commences various development works at Pulivendula Junior College Ground, YSR Sports Complex.

At 3.00 pm departs from Kadapa to Gannavaram airport and reach the camp office at Tadepalli.