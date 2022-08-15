CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Nellore, Sangam barrages by month-end

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate Nellore and Sangam barrages in the district by the end of this month.

He participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Mungamuru village of Bogole mandal in Kavali constituency on Sunday and said their government was a welfare government and has been focusing on improvement conditions of the poor through various programmes.

Govardhan Reddy said they were providing all benefits to the poor irrespective of caste and religion. Now, as part of the Gadapaku-Gadapaku programme, he said they were educating the people who are unaware of government programmes and asking them to utilise the welfare schemes.

The Minister said people were expressing their happiness over the implementation of welfare programmes and said the Chief Minister has been fulfilling his promises made during the election campaign through Navaratnalu. Now, volunteers are knocking at the doors of eligible people to handover pensions on the first of every month and the eligible does not have to visit places seeking the benefits.

Govardhan Reddy said people were getting education and medical facilities on par with the corporate sector and farmers were happy with the support they have been receiving from the government. The Minister said they had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the development of roads in the constituency.

Kavali legislator R Pratapkumar Reddy said they had taken up development works in Mungamuru with Rs 6 crore. He said they had sent proposals for development of the famous Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Bitragunta with Rs 80 crore and now works of Koneru were being taken up with Rs 7 crore. Kavali RDO KM Seena Naik, AMC chairman M Sukumar Reddy and others were present.