CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate spices processing facility tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Palnadu and Guntur districts on November 11 (Friday) to participate in several developmental programmes. At first, the Chief Minister will inaugurate global spices processing facility centre set up by ITC at spices park in Vankayalapadu village of Yedlapadu mandal.

As per the tour schedule, the Chief Minister will reach Yedlapadu mandal at 9 25 am on Friday to inaugurate global spices processing facility centre set up at a cost of Rs 240 crore with a capacity to process 20,000 tonne red chillies per annum. After the inauguration, he will leave for Guntur to participate in Minority Welfare Day celebrations to be organised at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir. Later, the Chief Minister will reach Guntur Medical College at 12.30 noon and unveil platinum jubilee pylon. The Chief Minister will leave Guntur at 12.40 pm and reach CM camp office at Tadepalli at 1.30 pm.