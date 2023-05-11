CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Matsyakarula Bharosa on May 16

Bapatla: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna directed the officials to take steps to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nizampatnam a success. He conducted a review meeting at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam in Nizampatnam on Wednesday along with district Collector P Ranjit Basha and officials, ahead of the launching of Matsyakarula Bharosa programme by the CM on May 16.

The Minister directed the officials to take steps for improving sanitation during the CM visit in Nizampatnam and directed them to set up a helipad and set up barricades for the public meeting venue. He instructed the officials to provide drinking water facilities and conduct health camps on the occasion of the CM’s visit. Earlier, Minister Nagarjuna and Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Chief Minister programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram visited various places for conducting the CM public meeting and for arranging the helipad.

Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal and district revenue officer Lakshmi Siva Jyothi were present.