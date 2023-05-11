Live
- New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit US on June 22
- New Delhi: All recruitments to Army Dental Corps made gender-neutral from now
- Hyderabad: Nirmal district secures highest Secondary School Certificate pass percentage
- Hyderabad: Kashmir Files filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal slaps notice on Mamata Banerjee
- If we don’t vote, we have no right to criticise: Narayana Murthy
- Nearly 70% of electorate cast vote in Assembly elections
- Congress to bounce back all across State, improving by 25-27%
- Hyderabad: Chief Advisor Somesh Kumar task cut out
- Woman delivers baby boy at polling booth in Ballari taluk
- Anakapalli police recover 116 mobile phones
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Matsyakarula Bharosa on May 16
Bapatla: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna directed the officials to take steps to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nizampatnam a success. He conducted a review meeting at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam in Nizampatnam on Wednesday along with district Collector P Ranjit Basha and officials, ahead of the launching of Matsyakarula Bharosa programme by the CM on May 16.
The Minister directed the officials to take steps for improving sanitation during the CM visit in Nizampatnam and directed them to set up a helipad and set up barricades for the public meeting venue. He instructed the officials to provide drinking water facilities and conduct health camps on the occasion of the CM’s visit. Earlier, Minister Nagarjuna and Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Chief Minister programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram visited various places for conducting the CM public meeting and for arranging the helipad.
Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal and district revenue officer Lakshmi Siva Jyothi were present.