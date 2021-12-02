CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay vist to Annamayya project today

Kadapa/Nellore: In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visit to Kadapa district on December 2, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju along with SP K K N Anburajam inspected arrangements at Annamayya Project in Rajampet on Wednesday. On the occasion, the collector has suggested some measures to the cops at helipad, earth bund area of Annamaiah project and the place where the CM is likely to interact with the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the Chief Minister will visit Eguva Mandapalle, Diguva Mandapalle and Pulapathuru villages interact with the flood victims taking shelter in rehabilitation centres. After completion of visit, the CM will hold a review meeting with the officials. He said that temporary restoration works were completed in flood-hit areas.

Joint Collectors M Goutami, Saikanth Varma and Dyanachandra were present.

The Chief Minister will also visit Nellore district on Friday for inspecting the damage caused by flood. He will visit Chittoor district first and reaches at reaches DKW Government College at 11 am by helicopter. From there, he will travel by road to Devarapalem in Nellore rural mandal.

The Chief Minister will inspect the damage to local R&B roads and breaches to water bodies. He then visits Jonnawada and observes the damage to Penna flood bank and agriculture fields. In Penuballi, he will see the damage caused to panchayat raj roads and sand deposited fields.

He is also scheduled to interact with residents of Bhagat Singh Colony which witnessed heavy damage due to rain. He will later visit the photo exhibition on rain and floods at zilla parishad office in Nellore city and talk to the officials on the situation. Later, he will leave for Renigunta airport.