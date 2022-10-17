CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Allagadda today

Nandyal: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the next installment of assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana programmes in Allagadda in Nandyal district on Monday. He will fly from Gannavaram Airport at 9 am and will reach Allagadda at 10.15 am.

The Chief Minister will address a public meeting arranged at YPPM Government Junior College in Allagadda town. After addressing the gathering for about 45 minutes, he will again fly back to Gannavaram at 12.35 pm and will reach there at 2.15 pm.

At Allagadda, Jagan will officially launch the YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan Yojana scheme at the meeting place. He will deposit the YSR Rythu Bharosa amount into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Towards the financial assistance provided under the second installment for the year 2022-23, a sum of over Rs 96 crore will be deposited into the accounts of 2,20,497 beneficiaries. Earlier in the first installment, 2,09,381 farmers derived the benefit. The district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister's meeting. The police department has also deployed adequate number of personnel to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

The authorities have decided to divert the vehicles in view of the meeting being conducted in the town premises. Almost all vehicles will be diverted through the Outer Ring Road (ORR).